China hopes Australia can take actions to promote trade relations: commerce ministry

China hopes Australia can take pragmatic actions to create favourable conditions for the healthy and stable development of bilateral trade relations, China's commerce ministry said on Thursday.

China expects Australia to adopt the principle of mutual respect and mutual benefit, ministry spokeswoman Shu Jueting told a news conference.

The comment came after Australia's foreign minister Penny Wong requested that China lift its "trade ban".

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; editing by John Stonestreet)

((Ellen.Zhang@thomsonreuters.com;))

Reuters

