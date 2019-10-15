China Hongqiao turns to Yunnan for 'green aluminium' potential

By Tom Daly

KUNMING, China, Oct 16 (Reuters) - China Hongqiao Group 1378.HK has agreed to set up a "green aluminium" industrial park in Southwest China's Yunnan, according to a statement on Wednesday, as the top aluminium producer seeks to capitalise on the province's hydropower resources.

Several Chinese aluminium companies, including Aluminum Corp of China ALUMI.UL, or Chinalco, and Henan Shenhuo 000933.SZ, have been drawn to Yunnan, coveting access to cleaner hydropower for the energy-intensive smelting process.

Hongqiao Chairman Zhang Bo attended a signing ceremony with Yunnan government officials in provincial capital Kunming on Tuesday on jointly setting up the park, according to a statement from affiliate firm Shandong Weiqiao Pioneering.

In China, Hongqiao is often known as Weiqiao.

Hongqiao will take the lead on the park construction, developing an integrated hydropower and aluminium project, according to the statement, which did not specify a location or planned production capacity.

Last week, a website managed by the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association said Hongqiao was planning to build a 2-million-tonnes per year integrated aluminium smelting and hydropower project in southeast Yunnan's Wenshan prefecture, with construction due to start by the end of this year.

Yunnan vice governor Dong Hua, who also attended the signing ceremony, had told Reuters on the sidelines of the China International Lead and Zinc Conference in Kunming on Tuesday that Hongqiao was "in the process of discussing this issue."

"Once they have discussed it, you will know," he said, adding that he did not know specifics about capacity or location, which would be disclosed after the talks.

Hongqiao did not respond to a request for comment.

The company's move underscores a geographical shift in China's aluminium sector to more remote areas such as Yunnan from the heavily industrialised smelting heartland of Shandong in the east.

Hongqiao, which has an annual smelting capacity of almost 6.5 million tonnes of aluminium, all in Shandong, shut 2.68 million tonnes in 2017 amid a crackdown on unlicensed facilities.

It had previously floated the idea of moving the shuttered capacity to Indonesia, where it has an alumina refinery, but has not gone ahead with such a plan.

To expand in China, Hongqiao needs more capacity quotas. Metals consultancy CRU Group said it did not expect Hongqiao to change its total capacity and this project may be a relocation of existing capacity.

(Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

