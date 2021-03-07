China Hongqiao profit hits record on high aluminium prices; output falls for 3rd year

By Tom Daly

March 5 (Reuters) - China Hongqiao Group 1378.HK, the world's biggest private sector maker of aluminium, saw annual profits leap 72.2% to their highest on record in 2020 amid soaring prices for the metal, although production slipped for a third straight year.

Shandong-based Hongqiao posted annual net income of 10.5 billion yuan ($1.62 billion) last year, according to a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday. That is its best result in company earnings records on Refinitiv Eikon going back to 2007, beating the previous high of 6.85 billion yuan in 2016.

Revenues were up only 2.3% year-on-year to 86.14 billion yuan, however, with Hongqiao also attributing the profit jump to lower production costs and lower impairment losses.

Shanghai aluminium prices SAFcv1 sank to a four-year low in early 2020 amid a collapse in Chinese demand following the coronavirus outbreak. But a rapid economic recovery saw prices end the year 22.5% higher and they touched a 9-1/2 year peak on Thursday on fears of a shortage of supply.

"The trend of tight supply will be maintained in the short term, and the market expects that the increase in demand for aluminium products will drive a further rise in aluminium prices," Hongqiao said.

The company churned out 5.622 million tonnes of aluminium alloy products in 2020, down 0.4% from 2019 and the third straight annual decline.

Hongqiao last year shut down some of its Shandong smelting facilities and transferred capacity to Yunnan province in Southwest China, where it is using hydropower to make low-carbon aluminium.

It did not provide a figure for production of raw material alumina but said sales of the substance were up 27.6% year-on-year to 6.734 million tonnes.

In a separate filing, Hongqiao said it had appointed Wen Xianjun - vice chairman of the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association in charge of aluminium - as an independent non-executive director and Sun Dongdong as non-executive director.

