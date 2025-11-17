China Hongqiao Group (SEHK:1378) Price Target Increased by 22.18% to 30.40

The average one-year price target for China Hongqiao Group (SEHK:1378) has been revised to HK$30.40 / share. This is an increase of 22.18% from the prior estimate of HK$24.88 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$11.32 to a high of HK$40.95 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.89% from the latest reported closing price of HK$32.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 181 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Hongqiao Group. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 4.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1378 is 0.28%, an increase of 14.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.84% to 313,256K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 39,227K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,937K shares , representing a decrease of 1.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1378 by 34.19% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36,222K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,966K shares , representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1378 by 31.07% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 26,015K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,685K shares , representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1378 by 3.81% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 15,098K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 11,410K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,115K shares , representing an increase of 20.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1378 by 4.59% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.