China Hongqiao Group (HKEX:1378) Price Target Decreased by 7.59% to 11.06

The average one-year price target for China Hongqiao Group (HKEX:1378) has been revised to 11.06 / share. This is an decrease of 7.59% from the prior estimate of 11.97 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 15.24 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 98.85% from the latest reported closing price of 5.56 / share.

China Hongqiao Group Maintains 9.17% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 9.17%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 153 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Hongqiao Group. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 8.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1378 is 0.19%, an increase of 8.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.11% to 253,659K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,908K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,492K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1378 by 36.73% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,025K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,222K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1378 by 39.08% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 21,976K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,788K shares, representing an increase of 5.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1378 by 15.50% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 13,451K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GQGPX - GQG PARTNERS EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND Investor Shares holds 10,761K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company.

