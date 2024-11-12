News & Insights

China-Hongkong Photo to Review Interim Results

November 12, 2024 — 04:08 am EST

China-Hongkong Photo Products Holdings Limited (HK:1123) has released an update.

China-Hongkong Photo Products Holdings Limited has scheduled a board meeting for November 25, 2024, to review and approve its interim financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The meeting will also address the potential declaration of an interim dividend. Investors will be keenly watching for updates on the company’s performance and dividend decisions.

