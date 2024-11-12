China-Hongkong Photo to Review Interim Results

China-Hongkong Photo Products Holdings Limited (HK:1123) has released an update.
China-Hongkong Photo Products Holdings Limited has scheduled a board meeting for November 25, 2024, to review and approve its interim financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The meeting will also address the potential declaration of an interim dividend. Investors will be keenly watching for updates on the company’s performance and dividend decisions.
For further insights into HK:1123 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Alphabet’s Waymo Expands Robotaxi Rides in Los Angeles to All Passengers
- Pfizer Considers Selling Hospital Unit to Free Up Cash and Reduce Debt
- Trump’s Win Is Good News for Alphabet Stock, Says Top Investor
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.