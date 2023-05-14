China-Hong Kong Swap Connect will further improve yuan's global status -HKEX

SHANGHAI, May 15 (Reuters) - The interest rate Swap Connect scheme connecting Hong Kong and mainland China will further promote yuan's global status, Hong Kong Exchange & Clearing Ltd (HKEX) CEO Nicolas Aguzin said on Monday.

Swap Connect launched on Monday, allowing foreign investors under the Bond Connect scheme to access onshore interest rate derivatives and better manage their China exposure.

