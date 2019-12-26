China, Hong Kong stocks rise on upbeat industrial profits data

Luoyan Liu Reuters
Brenda Goh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

China and Hong Kong stocks rose on Friday as a rebound in November industrial profits and easing trade tensions between Beijing and Washington whetted risk appetite.

SSEC +0.9%, CSI300 +0.9%, HSI +1.2%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 4.6%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 3.7%

FTSE China A50 +1.1%

SHANGHAI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks rose on Friday as a rebound in November industrial profits and easing trade tensions between Beijing and Washington whetted risk appetite.

** The CSI300 index .CSI300 rose 0.9%, to 4,063.55, by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC gained 0.9%, to 3,032.81.

** Both indexes were on track for their fourth straight weekly gain.

** Profits at industrial firms in November grew at the fastest pace in eight months, breaking a three-month declining streak, as production and sales quickened, but broad weakness in domestic demand remains a risk for earnings next year.

** If policy easing or economic recovery beats market expectations, financial and real estate stocks could lead a further rally in the market, Yuekai Securities said in a report.

** Chances are small that the A-share market would trend lower for now, as the environment is quite strong in terms of policies, earnings and liquidity conditions, the brokerage added.

** Investors were also encouraged by signs that Beijing may unveil more stimulative measures to boost the world's second-largest economy.

** China may allow local governments to issue about 10% more special bonds in 2020 to help support economic growth, a senior government economist said on Thursday, a smaller increase than some analysts had been expecting.

** On Thursday, state media reported China plans trillions of yuan in major infrastructure investments in 2020.

** China said it was in close contact with the United States on signing a Phase 1 trade deal, and that both sides were still going through necessary procedures before the signing.

** In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng index .HSI hit a five-month high.

** The Hang Seng index climbed 1.2%, to 28,193.40, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index .HSCE gained 1.3%, to 11,183.61.

** Reuters reported China had called on its biggest state firms to take a more active role in Hong Kong, including stepping up investment and asserting more control of companies in the financial hub.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 0.75%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 was down 0.03%.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 6.9994 per U.S. dollar, 0.02% weaker than the previous close of 6.998.

($1 = 6.9988 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((luoyan.liu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: luoyan.liu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

