China, Hong Kong stocks rise on better-than-expected trade data

SHANGHAI, April 14 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks gained on Tuesday, after the world's second-largest economy posted better-than-expected trade data despite the coronavirus outbreak.

** China's exports fell 6.6% in March from a year earlier, while imports shrank 0.9%, a better-than-expected outcome as factories restarted production, though the global coronavirus health crisis looks set to keep trade under pressure over coming months.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was up 0.73% at 2,803.43 points.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was up 0.92%, with its financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS higher by 0.73%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 up 1.18%, the real estate index .CSI000952 rose 1.64% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC gained 0.81%.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong .HSCE rose 0.51% to 9,861.3, while the Hang Seng Index .HSI was up 0.7% at 24,469.35.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC was up 1.12% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT rose 1.77%.

** China reported 89 new coronavirus cases on April 13, down from 108 the previous day, the health authority said.

** China has approved early-stage human tests for two experimental vaccines to combat the new coronavirus as it battles to contain imported cases, especially from neighbouring Russia, the new "front line" in the war on COVID-19.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 1.13% while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 was up 2.59%.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 7.045 per U.S. dollar, 0.11% firmer than the previous close of 7.053.

** As of 0506 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 25.09% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

