China, Hong Kong stocks rise, banks lift Shanghai index to 10-month high

Credit: REUTERS/Lam Yik

May 08, 2023 — 12:55 am EDT

By Georgina Lee

HONG KONG, MAY 8 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks rose on Monday, as banks and energy shares climbed on hopes that a rebound in the country's services consumption would benefit those sectors.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 added 0.99% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC gained 1.56%. During early trade, it briefly rose above the 3,400 level — the highest in ten months.

** Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI was up 0.75% and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index .HSCE rose 0.92%.

** Asian shares crept higher as investors braced for a week when U.S. inflation data will test wagers the next move in interest rates will be down, while worries about a possible credit crunch weighed on the dollar.

** "Chinese banks and insurance stocks bolstered the Shanghai blue-chip index, as investors are pinning on hopes that China's consumption recovery would benefit banks' profit this year," said Kenny Ng, a strategist at China Everbright Securities International.

** Shanghai-listed state-owned banks such as Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 601398.SS, up 6%, and Agricultural Bank of China 601288.SS rose 5.8%.

** State-owned financial stocks account for 15%-20% of the Shanghai Composite and CSI300 index weighting and nearly half of A-share earnings, according to a Bank of America report published last week.

** "State-owned banks are defensive and our preferred exposure in the current volatile market," said Bank of America.

** Household consumption per capita rose 5.4% in Q1, compared with a year ago, up from 2.4% year-on-year increase in Q4, according to a Goldman Sachs report. The increase was led by a strong services consumption rebound.

** In Hong Kong, HSBC 0005.HK shares rose 1.37%, the highest in two months. Last Friday, it defeated a proposal backed by its biggest Asian shareholder Ping An to break-up the bank and spin-out its lucrative Asian business at its annual investor meeting in Birmingham in England.

** The Hang Seng Mainland Oil & Gas Index .HSMOGI rose 4.19%.

