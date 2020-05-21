China, Hong Kong stocks little changed ahead of parliament session

SSEC 0.1%, CSI300 0.1%, HSI 0.0%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 3%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 4.1%

FTSE China A50 +0.3%

SHANGHAI, May 21 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks were little changed on Thursday ahead of the country's annual parliament session, starting this week, that could yield more economic stimulus.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was up 0.05% at 2,885.20.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was up 0.06%, with its financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS losing 0.07%, the real estate index .CSI000952 falling 0.08%, while its healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC rose 2.07%.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong .HSCE fell 0.14% to 9,884.44, while the Hang Seng Index .HSI was down 0.01% at 24,397.29.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC was down 0.09%, while the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was higher by 0.46%.

** Chinese parliament's annual session is expected to unveil stimulus measures to spur its economy battered by the novel coronavirus, as leaders grapple with problems from surging unemployment to worsening U.S. ties.

** Currently investors are taking a wait-and-see approach, as they await policies from the meeting, analysts at Everbright Securities said in note.

** China recorded two new COVID-19 cases for May 20, down from five a day earlier.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was barely changed while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 was down 0.32%.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 7.1054 per U.S. dollar, 0.17% weaker than the previous close of 7.093.

** By 0403 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 25.83% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith; editing by Uttaresh.V)

