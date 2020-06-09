China, Hong Kong stocks gain on quick economic revival hopes

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, June 9 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks climbed on Tuesday, tracking gains in broader markets, as the easing of the coronavirus-induced lockdown in many countries fed short-term investor optimism of a quick economic recovery.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was up 0.47% at 2,951.70 points. ** Robust northbound flows worth 3.14 billion yuan ($443.66 million) helped lift the index further, according to Refinitiv data.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was up 0.57%, with its financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS climbing 0.47%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 up 0.77%, the real estate index .CSI000952 up 0.15% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC up 1.53%. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong .HSCE rose 1.32% to 10,140.67, while the Hang Seng Index .HSI was up 1.31% at 25,101.56. ** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC was up 0.46% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was higher by 1.17%.

** The same level of optimism from last week continues to drive equity market gains now, wrote Pan Jingyi, market strategist with IG.

** Investors did not appear to react yet to reports of Cathay Pacific Airways's 0293.HK plans to undergo a HK$40 billion ($5.16 billion) capital restructuring exercise as the Hong Kong government takes the lead in a bailout package worth nearly HK$30 billion in loans and an undisclosed stake.

** Cathay, which was hit by the outbreak that grounded planes globally, halted trading of shares in Hong Kong on Tuesday together with its major shareholders Swire Pacific Ltd 0019.HK and Air China Ltd 0753.HK, 601111.SS pending announcements. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 0.85%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 was down 0.82%. ** The yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 7.0779 per U.S. dollar, 0.11% weaker than the previous close of 7.0701.

($1 = 7.0775 yuan)

($1 = 7.7503 Hong Kong dollars)

