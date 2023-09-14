News & Insights

China, Hong Kong stocks flat; auto shares little impacted by EU anti-subsidy probe

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

September 14, 2023 — 12:35 am EDT

Written by Shanghai Newsroom for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks were largely flat on Thursday, as the European Union's anti-subsidy probe barely affected China's auto stocks, while investors continued to seek policy measures and signs of economic recovery.

** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index .CSI300 and the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC were little changed by the lunch break, while Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI was down 0.2%.

** EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen announced an anti-subsidy probe into Chinese electric vehicles (EV) on Wednesday, and declared Europe will do "whatever it takes to keep its competitive edge" at the European Parliament.

** China's automobiles index .CSI931008 were down as much as 2.0% in early trades, but pared losses quickly and were down just 0.3% by the lunch break.

** EV maker BYD 002594.SZ, which has sales exposure in Europe, slid 3.1%.

** Seres Group 601127.SS, Huawei's carmaking partner, rose to a maximum of 10%.

** China's central bank will boost demand and support a modest rebound in prices, a publication run by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on Wednesday, citing a unnamed senior central bank official.

** A slew of measures announced by authorities to shore up China's economy have led to some nascent signs of effectiveness.

** "Many of the policy measures are focused on the property sector and have shown some initial signs of effectiveness in boosting housing demand," said analysts at Pictet Wealth Management, adding that fiscal measures have also picked up speed.

** Mainland property developers traded in Hong Kong .HSMPI were down 1.9%.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Varun H K)

