China, Hong Kong stocks firm as PBOC cuts key rate again

SSEC +0.3%, CSI300 +0.2%, HSI +0.2%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -0.9%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 3.2%

FTSE China A50 +0.2%

SHANGHAI, April 20(Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks firmed on Monday, as the country's central bank cut a key rate for the second time this year to shore up the coronavirus-hit economy.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was up 0.3% at 2,847.13 points.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was up 0.22%, with its financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS higher by 0.21%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 up 0.07%, the real estate index .CSI000952 down 0.8% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC up 0.78%.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong .HSCE rose 0.52% to 9,865.97, while the Hang Seng Index .HSI was up 0.16% at 24,419.99.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC was up 0.65% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was higher by 0.96%.

** The People's Bank of China cut its benchmark lending rate as expected to reduce borrowing costs for companies and prop up the economy, after it contracted for the first time in decades.

** "The asymmetric cut suggests that authorities will stick to the tight housing policy. It will not be deemed as a tool to stimulate domestic demand, even at this difficult time," said Xing Zhaopeng, markets economist at ANZ in Shanghai.

** China reported 12 new confirmed coronavirus cases on April 19, down from 16 a day earlier, with no new deaths, the country's health authority said.

** The Shanghai Stock Exchange said it would resume the normal display of cross-exchange indexes "as soon as possible" after the indexes earlier exhibited abnormal behaviour.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was weaker by 0.15%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 was down 0.76%. MKTS/GLOB

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 7.0758 per U.S. dollar, 0.05% weaker than the previous close of 7.0725.

