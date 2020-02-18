China, Hong Kong stocks firm as new virus cases fall

SSEC +0.3%, CSI300 +0.5%, HSI +1%, HSCE +0.4%

New cases fall for 2nd day on the mainland, lowest since Jan 29

China cuts some pension contributions, insurance fees

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Chinese stocks ticked higher on Wednesday as new virus cases in mainland China fell to a more than three-week low, although worries about the financial fallout from the epidemic capped gains.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was up 0.3% at 2,994.07 points. The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was up 0.5%.

** CSI300's financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS rose 0.7%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 gained 1.8%, the real estate index .CSI000952 edged up 0.1% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC fell 0.9%.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong .HSCE rose 1%, while the Hang Seng Index .HSI edged up 0.4% to 27,651.41.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC rose 0.5% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was weaker by 0.5%.

** The number of new coronavirus infection cases fell for a second straight day on Wednesday in mainland China as authorities tightened already severe containment measures in the worst-hit city of Wuhan.

** China's National Health Commission reported 1,749 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections, the lowest daily rise since Jan. 29. In the outbreak's epicentre, Hubei province, new infections fell to lowest since Feb. 11.

** Stocks are looking more positive as China's efforts to contain the epidemic yield initial results and the workforce returns, Guodu Securities analyst Xiao Shijun said in a report.

** The market is also underpinned by policy support and deregulation such as tweaks to refinancing rules, said Zhang Chi, analyst at Western Securities. Policymakers have implemented a raft of measures to support the economy amid the virus outbreak.

** China will cut some pension contributions and insurance fees to help companies cope with the coronavirus, while firms in Hubei are exempted from paying pensions, jobless and work-injury insurance until June.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 0.4%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 was up 0.8%.

** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Hefei Metalforming Intelligent Manufacturing Co Ltd 603011.SS, Anhui Tongfeng Electronics Co Ltd 600237.SS, and Anhui Xinli Finance Co Ltd 600318.SS, all up over 10%. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is down 1.8%, while CSI300 index is down 0.4%.

** By midday, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 24.13% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. .HSCAHPI

** The Shanghai stock index is trading above its 50-day moving average and above its 200-day moving average.

