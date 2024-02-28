News & Insights

China, Hong Kong stocks fall on property concerns

February 28, 2024 — 12:04 am EST

SHANGHAI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - China stocks retreated on Wednesday, with some investors booking profit after a recent rally led by policy support, while property woes added to investor concerns after a liquidation petition was filed against developer Country Garden.

** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index .CSI300 slipped 0.3% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC lost 0.7%.

** Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI edged down 0.3%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index .HSCE dropped 0.8%.

** The broad Asian stock market also remained tentative ahead of a U.S. inflation reading this week that could influence the timing of the Federal Reserve's easing cycle.

** Chinese developer Country Garden 2007.HKsaid on Wednesday a liquidation petition has been filed against it for non-payment of a $205 million loan, clouding its debt revamp prospects and undermining Beijing's effort to restore confidence in the property sector.

** Shares of the developer slumped 12.5%, dragging the mainland property sector listed in Hong Kong .HSPMI down 2.1%.

** However, the Hang Seng Property Index .HSNP rose 1.5%, after Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan said on Wednesday said the city will cancel all buy-side property tightening measures for residential properties and waive stamp duties payable on the transfer of REIT units.

** In mainland markets, shares in semiconductors .CSI990001 and automobiles .CSI931008 declined roughly 2% each after jumping in the previous session.

** The market might remain rangebound in the short term, Furong Asset said, after a recent rally on supportive measures.

** China's blue-chip CSI 300 was up 8.4% so far this month on authorities' measures to spur economic growth and boost market confidence.

** Market participants are awaiting authorities' next policy move as China's rubber stamp parliament - the National People's Congress - begins its annual meeting on March 5.

