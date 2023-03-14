China, Hong Kong stocks fall as SVB contagion fears linger

SHANGHAI, March 14 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Tuesday to their lowest in more than two months, as fears lingered about contagion from the Silicon Valley Bank's (SVB) collapse.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index .CSI300 was down 0.8% by the lunch break, after touching its lowest since early January in early trade. The Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC lost 0.9%.

** Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng index .HSI and the China Enterprises index .HSCE both slumped 1.8%.

** Banking shares fell in China and Hong Kong, as fears of a U.S. banking crisis knocked down Asian markets despite moves by Washington to shore up confidence after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. The S&P Banking Index slumped 7% overnight.

** Chinese financial shares .CSIFN slid 1.2% and bank shares .CSI000134 lost 0.7%.

** In Hong Kong, Hang Seng's finance subindex .HSNF tumbled 2.6%, with HSBC Holdings 0005.HK down 5.1% and AIA Group 1299.HK losing 3.7%.

** Market participants also digested news that Chinese President Xi Jinping is planning to travel to Russia to meet Vladimir Putin as soon as next week. Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday after unveiling a submarine deal to counter China that he expected to talk to Xi soon, but would not say when.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong .HSTECH fell 2.1%, with Alibaba 9988.HK shedding 3.7% and Meituan 3690.HK down 2.8%.

** China's tourism stocks .CSI930633, airline shares and hotel operators .CSIH30036 fell, even after news that China would reopen its borders to foreign tourists by restoring the issuance of all types of visas from Wednesday.

** China's growth will remain meagre as the economy is in a process of "structural deceleration", said Alicia Garcia Herrero, chief economist Asia Pacific at Natixis.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((li.gu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.