China, Hong Kong stocks fall as subdued data; midterm polls weigh

By Summer Zhen

HONG KONG, Nov 9 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Wednesday, as producer prices' fall for the first time since December 2020 underscored faltering domestic demand amid COVID-19 curbs, with investors awaited U.S. inflation data and midterm poll results.

** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index .CSI300 ended down 0.93%, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC slid 0.53%.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI dropped 1.2% and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index .HSCE declined 1.21%.

** Asian shares were mixed on Wednesday, with eyes on U.S. midterm election results and a major inflation update due later in the week.

** China's October producer price index (PPI) fell 1.3% year-on-year from 0.9% gain a month earlier, official data showed, compared with a forecast of a 1.5% contraction in a Reuters poll.

** The consumer price index climbed 2.1% from a year earlier, slower than the 2.4% forecast by analysts.

** South-bound trading via Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect saw HK$694 million ($88.41 million) of outflow after 24 days of consecutive inflows.

** Millions of residents of China's southern manufacturing hub of Guangzhou will be required to have COVID-19 tests on Wednesday, authorities said, in an effort to control the city's worst outbreak with infections topping 2,000 for two consecutive days.

** The self-regulatory body of China's interbank market said it will expand bond financing for private firms, including developers, with support from the central bank.

** "We believe the private sector will benefit from this bond issuance program... However, the benefits are unlikely to be sufficient to resolve the financial woes faced by private enterprises, especially private developers," Nomura analysts wrote in a note.

** Internet stocks and the photovoltaic solar power sector, down 2% each, led declines among mainland A-shares.

** Goertek Inc 002241.SZ tumbled 10%, hitting its daily trading limit, as the China-based supplier for companies including Apple AAPL.O said an unidentified overseas client suspended order.

** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index .HSMPI rose 4.3%, while Hang Seng Tech .HSTECH dropped 1.9%, dragging the broader market.

($1 = 7.8496 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Summer Zhen; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((summer.zhen@thomsonreuters.com; 852-3462-7739;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.