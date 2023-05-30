China, Hong Kong stocks fall ahead of May manufacturing data

SHANGHAI, May 30 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Tuesday as investor sentiment remained bearish ahead of China's May manufacturing data.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index .CSI300 dropped 0.8% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC lost 0.7%.

** Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI and the China Enterprises Index .HSCE were both down 1.0%.

** China's factory activity likely contracted further in May, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, adding to pressures facing the world's second-biggest economy amid an uneven economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) will be released on Wednesday.

** "Sentiment around China continues to be bearish ahead of May's manufacturing PMI due on Wednesday," UBS analysts wrote in a note.

** Meanwhile, tensions between the world's two largest economies continued. China has declined a request by the United States for a meeting between their defense chiefs at an annual security forum in Singapore this weekend, media reported on Monday, a new sign of strain between the powers.

** Shares of some artificial intelligence companies soared on the brain-computer interface concept, with Innovative Medical Management Co Ltd 002173.SZ and Jiangsu Apon Medical Technology Co Ltd 300753.SZ surging 10.0% and 20.0%, respectively.

** Stocks of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) regained popularity among investors. CRRC Corp Ltd 601766.SS, the rolling stock manufacturer giant, rose as much as 10%.

** Tech stocks traded in Hong Kong .HSTECH lost 0.7%, with Meituan 3690.HK and Tencent 0700.HK down 2.4% and 1.0%, respectively, dragging the Hang Seng Index down.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

