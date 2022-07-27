China, Hong Kong stocks fall ahead of Fed meeting outcome

SHANGHAI, July 27 (Reuters) - Mainland China and Hong Kong stocks edged lower on Wednesday as caution kicked in ahead of the outcome of U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting later in the day.

** The Fed's announcement is due at 1800 GMT and the U.S. central bank is widely anticipated to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points to combat inflation. Investors are also eyeing any further comments on monetary tightening.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC eased 0.09% at 3,274.37 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 fell 0.46% to 4,226.53 points.

** The financial sub-index .CSI300FS dropped 0.34%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 lost 0.92%, and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC fell 1.59%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC inched higher by 0.14%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was weaker by 0.21%, and Shanghai's tech-focued STAR50 index .STAR50 gained 0.32%.

** In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI fell 1.51% to 20,590.46, while Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong .HSCE dropped 1.67% to 7,064.98.

** "Beyond the Fed's decision, global outlook and sentiments likely will remain suppressed by U.S. and euro zone growth worries and financial stability risks in China," said strategists at DBS in a note.

** In China, investors continued to be worried about the property sector, after Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd 2007.HK said on Wednesday it planned to raise HK$2.83 billion from a share sale, raising proceeds for refinancing existing offshore debt, general working capital and future development purposes.

** The real estate index .CSI000952 fell 0.09%, while mainland developers listed in Hong Kong .HSMPI plunged 5.72% by noon.

** Separately, China's key money rate fell to a new 1-1/2-year low on Wednesday, pressured by ample liquidity as the economy rebounds from a sharp COVID-induced slump.

