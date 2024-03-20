News & Insights

China, Hong Kong stocks edge up as sentiment improves

Credit: REUTERS/XIHAO JIANG

March 20, 2024 — 12:44 am EDT

Written by Shanghai Newsroom for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, March 20 (Reuters) - Chinese stocks edged up on Wednesday, as investor sentiment improved slightly on upbeat data released this week, even as concerns over the country's consumption and property sector lingered.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index .CSI300 climbed 0.2% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC gained 0.5%. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI was up 0.2%.

** January-February data released on Monday appears to point to a good start to 2024, but investors are concerned on data credibility, weak demand, deflation, credit growth slowdown, and lack of effective policy, analysts at Jefferies said.

** China left benchmark lending rates unchanged at a monthly fixing on Wednesday, in line with market expectations, after the central bank kept a key policy rate steady last week amid some signs of improvement in the broad economy.

** Its central bank said it has reshuffled the monetary policy committee to include securities regulator head Wu Qing, vice central bank chief Xuan Changneng and two new academic members.

** China's CSI 300 real estate index .CSI000952 edged down 0.2%, with state-backed Vanke 000002.SZin the spotlight as the country's property sector continued to struggle.

** Media stocks .CSI399971 rose 1.4%, leading gains in China, with Zhejiang Huace Film & TV Co 300133.SZ up to a maximum of 20%.

** Foreign capital recorded net buying by midday via the Stock Connect scheme's northbound link, after logging a net sell on Tuesday.

** In Hong Kong, shares of China's Tencent Music Entertainment 1698.HK jumped 9% after the company beat revenue estimates on Tuesday.

** Shares of Tencent Holdings 0700.HK added 0.9%.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((li.gu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.