China, Hong Kong stocks drop on hawkish US Fed stance

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER

September 21, 2023 — 12:43 am EDT

Written by Summer Zhen for Reuters ->

By Summer Zhen

HONG KONG, Sept 21 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks slipped on Thursday as risk sentiment took a blow after the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish policy statements signalled another rate hike by year-end and much tighter monetary policy through 2024 than previously expected.

** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index .CSI300 declined 0.61% while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC slid 0.59%.

** The Fed held interest rates steady on Wednesday, but stiffened a hawkish monetary policy stance.

** The U.S. central bank raised its end-2024 and 2025 dot plot projections by 50bp each, essentially signalling "higher-for-longer" rates, Nomura analysts said in a note.

** "Rising U.S. bond yields, stronger USD and elevated energy prices – all are ingredients for a bad recipe for Asian stocks," Nomura said.

** The reaction from the U.S. equity markets to the Fed's decision was bearish and opened the door for follow-up sell-offs, said Redmond Wong, Greater China market strategist at Saxo Markets.

** "This development in the U.S. market weighed down the already cautious sentiment in the Hong Kong and mainland markets," he said.

** Meanwhile, to restore market confidence, China pledged to speed up the introduction of more policies to consolidate its economic recovery, state media CCTV reported on Wednesday, citing a cabinet meeting chaired by Premier Li Qiang.

** Big tech firms listed in Hong Kong .HSTECH fell 2.2%, with both Tencent 0700.HK and Alibaba 9988.HK losing 2%.

** Shares of Country Garden 2007.HK climbed 1% after the embattled Chinese giant said it has won approval from creditors to extend repayment of seven bonds as of Sept. 12.

