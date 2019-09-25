China, Hong Kong stocks drop as Sino-U.S. trade rhetoric hardens

SSEC -0.6%, CSI300 -0.5%, HSI -1.0%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -1.2%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 1.9%

FTSE China A50 -0.1%

SHANGHAI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Stocks in China and Hong Kong weakened on Wednesday after Washington and Beijing exchanged tough words and doused hopes of a trade deal.

** The CSI300 index .CSI300 was down 0.5% at 3,880.26 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC slipped 0.6% to 2,968.25 points.

** The Hang Seng index .HSI dropped 1% to 26,031.92 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index .HSCE lost 0.8% to 10,193.29 points.

** U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a stinging rebuke to China's trade practices on Tuesday at the United Nations General Assembly, saying he would not accept a "bad deal" in U.S.-China trade negotiations.

** China's top diplomat hit back at U.S. criticism on Tuesday, saying Beijing had no intention to "play the Game of Thrones on the world stage" and would respect U.S. interests, but it would not be threatened on trade or allow interference in its affairs, including Hong Kong.

** The A-share market still faced the risk of Sino-U.S. trade tensions further escalating, while lack of fresh news on policy easing also curbed investor sentiment in the short-term, Wanlian Securities noted in report.

** A recent raft of weak economic data would be a major drag on further gains, as the stabilizing of the economy should serve as the foundation for any extended market rally, the brokerage added.

** Huawei suppliers were particularly hard hit for the day, after U.S. lawmakers proposed funds to replace its equipment.

** A U.S. House panel unveiled bipartisan legislation this week that would authorize $1 billion for small and rural wireless providers to replace network equipment from companies including Huawei Technologies Co Ltd HWT.UL and ZTE Corp 000063.SZ that lawmakers say pose a national security risk.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was weaker by 0.74%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 was down 0.41%.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 7.1168 per U.S. dollar, 0.01% weaker than the previous close of 7.116.

** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Jiangsu Hongtu High Technology Co Ltd 600122.SS, up 10.15%, followed by Chengdu Xuguang Electronics Co Ltd 600353.SS, which gained 10.04% and Hangzhou Freely Communication Co Ltd 603602.SS, up by 10.01%.

** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Anhui Andeli Department Store Co Ltd 603031.SS, which lost 9.95%, followed by Shanghai Sinotec Co Ltd 603121.SS, losing 7.73% and GigaDevice Semiconductor Beijing Inc 603986.SS, down by 7.45%.

** The top gainers among H-shares were China Gas Holdings Ltd 0384.HK, up 1.69%, followed by CITIC Ltd 0267.HK, gaining 0.6% and Want Want China Holdings Ltd 0151.HK, up by 0.49%.

** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Byd Co Ltd 1211.HK, which dropped 3.58%, CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd 1093.HK, which lost 2.6% and Sinopharm Group Co Ltd 1099.HK, down by 2.1%.

** As of 0415 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 31.00% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

