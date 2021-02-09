China, Hong Kong shares rise as metal and rare earth firms shine

SSEC +1.2%, CSI300 +1.5%, HIS +0.4%

China reports zero locally transmitted infections for a second day

Non-ferrous metal and rare earth stocks lead gains

BEIJING, Feb 9 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong shares rose on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session, as metal and rare earth stocks shined on signs that a resurgence of locally transmitted COVID-19 infections has been contained.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was up 1.22% at 3,575.66 points.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was up 1.45%, with its consumer staples sector .CSI000912 up 1.51% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC up 1.4%.

** Leading the gains, the non-ferrous metal sub-index .CSIH11059 gained 4.5%, while the rare earth sector sub-index .CSI930598 surged 4.4%.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong .HSCE rose 0.29% to 11,593.48, while the Hang Seng Index .HSI was up 0.39% at 29,432.92.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC was up 1.86%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was higher by 1.58% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index .STAR50 was up 1.97%​.

** China reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Feb. 8, official data showed on Tuesday, unchanged from a day earlier and the second day of no locally transmitted infections.

** Shares in China's digital currency-related stocks rose, underpinned by gains for cryptocurrencies.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 0.42% while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 was up 0.11%.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 6.4487 per U.S. dollar, 0% firmer than the previous close of 6.4488.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

