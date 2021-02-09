China, Hong Kong shares rise as metal and rare earth firms shine

China and Hong Kong shares rose on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session, as metal and rare earth stocks shined on signs that a resurgence of locally transmitted COVID-19 infections has been contained.

SSEC +1.2%, CSI300 +1.5%, HIS +0.4%

China reports zero locally transmitted infections for a second day

Non-ferrous metal and rare earth stocks lead gains

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was up 1.22% at 3,575.66 points.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was up 1.45%, with its consumer staples sector .CSI000912 up 1.51% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC up 1.4%.

** Leading the gains, the non-ferrous metal sub-index .CSIH11059 gained 4.5%, while the rare earth sector sub-index .CSI930598 surged 4.4%.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong .HSCE rose 0.29% to 11,593.48, while the Hang Seng Index .HSI was up 0.39% at 29,432.92.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC was up 1.86%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was higher by 1.58% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index .STAR50 was up 1.97%​.

** China reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Feb. 8, official data showed on Tuesday, unchanged from a day earlier and the second day of no locally transmitted infections.

** Shares in China's digital currency-related stocks rose, underpinned by gains for cryptocurrencies.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 0.42% while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 was up 0.11%.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 6.4487 per U.S. dollar, 0% firmer than the previous close of 6.4488.

