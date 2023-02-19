China holds lending benchmarks steady for 6th month as expected

Adds details, comments and background

SHANGHAI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - China kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged for the sixth straight month in February, as expected, with the world's second-largest economy showing more signs of a sustained recovery from a pandemic-induced slump.

The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) CNYLPR1Y=CFXS was kept at 3.65%, while the five-year LPR CNYLPR5Y=CFXS was unchanged at 4.30%.

In a poll of 27 market watchers, 21, or 78% of all participants, predicted no change to either rate.

"We expect the PBOC to stay accommodative in the first half of this year, but only through liquidity-related actions, not rate cuts," analysts at Barclays said in a note.

"Unlike the U.S. and EU, China remains the outlier on monetary policy, with still benign inflation and recovering but still weak activity creating room for the PBOC to remain accommodative in the first half."

New bank loans in China jumped more than expected to a record 4.9 trillion yuan in January as the central bank looks to kick-start recovery while rose for the first time in a year, as Beijing stepped up support for the property sector that accounts for a quarter of the domestic economy.

Market participants also said the LPR decision was within expectations, as the People's Bank of China (PBOC) ramped up medium-term liquidity injections, rolling over maturing policy loans last week while keeping the interest rate unchanged.

The medium-term lending facility (MLF) rate serves as a guide to the LPR and markets mostly use the medium-term rate as a precursor to any changes to the lending benchmarks.

The LPR, which banks normally charge their best clients, is set by 18 designated commercial banks who submit proposed rates to the central bank every month.

Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR, while the five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages. China last cut both rates in August to boost the economy.

