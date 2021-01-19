China holds lending benchmark steady for 9th straight month, matching f'cast

SHANGHAI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - China stood pat on its benchmark lending rate for corporate and household loans for a ninth straight month at its January fixing on Wednesday, matching market expectations.

The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) CNYLPR1Y=CFXS was kept unchanged at 3.85%, while the five-year LPR CNYLPR5Y=CFXS remained at 4.65%.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

