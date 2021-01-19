China holds lending benchmark steady for 9th straight month, matching f'cast

Contributors
Winni Zhou Reuters
Andrew Galbraith Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON LEE

China stood pat on its benchmark lending rate for corporate and household loans for a ninth straight month at its January fixing on Wednesday, matching market expectations.

SHANGHAI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - China stood pat on its benchmark lending rate for corporate and household loans for a ninth straight month at its January fixing on Wednesday, matching market expectations.

The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) CNYLPR1Y=CFXS was kept unchanged at 3.85%, while the five-year LPR CNYLPR5Y=CFXS remained at 4.65%.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters