China holding prime rate, upcoming Congress help steady under pressure yuan

SHANGHAI, May 20 (Reuters) - Deteriorating Sino-U.S. relations kept the yuan under pressure against the dollar on Wednesday, but speculative sellers were discouraged by fears that state banks could step in to prop up the currency ahead of the annual opening of China's parliament.

China held its benchmark loan prime rate (LPR) steady on Wednesday, though analysts believe the widely expected decision signals just a brief pause in the central bank's efforts to support an economy ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

But for now, Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank, said in a note that expectations of a pause in interest rate cuts could also offset some of the bearish pressure on the the yuan.

Moreover, traders are wary of potential state bank support for the the yuan ahead of the opening of the National People's Congress (NPC) on Friday.

The government typically announces new plans and economic targets at the NPC, and Chinese financial markets usually trade in narrow ranges during key political and economic events.

Reuters reported sources saying on Tuesday that Nasdaq Inc NDAQ.O is set to unveil new restrictions on initial public offerings (IPOs), a move that will make it harder for some Chinese companies to debut on its stock exchange. The new curbs could represent a fresh flashpoint in financial relations between the world's two largest economies.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.0956 per dollar, 44 pips or 0.06% weaker than the previous fix of 7.0912.

In the spot market, onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.1010 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.1048 at midday, 48 pips weaker than the previous late session close and 0.13 percent away from the midpoint.

The global dollar index =USD fell to 99.462 at midday from the previous close of 99.56.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 7.1159 per dollar as of midday.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.0956

7.0912

-0.06%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.1048

7.1

-0.07%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.13%

Spot change YTD

-1.99%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

16.49%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 92.9 92.79 0.1 Dollar index 99.462 99.56 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.1159 -0.16% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.1953 -1.39% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.