China hog prices in 2023 will fluctuate at a smaller range -NDRC

January 11, 2023 — 09:25 pm EST

BEIJING, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Hog prices in China will fluctuate across a smaller range in 2023, Wan Jinsong, the director of the price department at the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), said at a press briefing in Beijing on Thursday.

The Commission will continue to keep a close eye on the market's dynamics and will take timely regulatory measures in accordance with its predetermined plan to ensure the hog market's stable operation, he added.

