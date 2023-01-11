China hog prices in 2023 will fluctuate at a smaller range -NDRC

BEIJING, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Hog prices in China will fluctuate across a smaller range in 2023, Wan Jinsong, the director of the price department at the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), said at a press briefing in Beijing on Thursday.

The Commission will continue to keep a close eye on the market's dynamics and will take timely regulatory measures in accordance with its predetermined plan to ensure the hog market's stable operation, he added.

(Reporting by Joe Cash; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

