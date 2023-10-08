News & Insights

China hog prices fall on sluggish holiday demand

October 08, 2023 — 10:08 pm EDT

Written by Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Oct 9 (Reuters) - China's most-active hog futures DLHcv1 contract fell 3.16% to 16,090 yuan ($2,204.7) per metric ton on Monday, as physical hog prices declined during last week's National Day holiday.

Hog prices in the world's top pork market are normally supported during holidays but fell ahead of the week-long holiday that started on Sept. 29 and continued to drop last week.

Cash hog prices fell from 16.48 yuan per kilogramme on Sept. 24 to 15.66 yuan on Oct. 8, said analysts at Huachuang Securities in a note.

The falling prices are due to rising supply and weak demand. From February to July the number of newborn piglets increased by 8.4% year-on-year, but consumption is weak due to the slow economic recovery, the Huachuang analysts said.

Despite the traditional peak demand period in the second half of the year, it would be difficult for prices to recover significantly, they added.

($1 = 7.2979 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com;))

