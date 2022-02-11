China hog prices drop after Lunar New Year holiday on weak demand

Recasts, adds details

BEIJING, Feb 11 (Reuters) - China's hog prices fell sharply in the week after the Lunar New Year holiday, as slaughterhouses operated well below capacity, and excess supply weighed on the market.

Average prices dropped 7.3% between Monday and Thursday to 12.7 yuan ($1.95) a kilogramme, with farmers losing 432 yuan per pig, according to data from Shanghai JC Consulting Co Ltd.

Prices in the northeast Heilongjiang province dropped to only 10.6 yuan.

Prices typically fall after the Lunar New Year, the peak consumption period for pork in China. But this year, farmers had already been losing money for several weeks prior to the festival amid excess supply and weak demand.

The state planner said on Tuesday it was mulling purchasing pork for reserves to support prices after the excessive decline.

Data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs showed the sow herd increased 4% to 43.29 million head in 2021.

In June, the herd had reached 45.6 million, pushing the ministry to say that a herd of 41 million was more appropriate.

Though it declined in the second half, it increased slightly from November's 42.96 million head to December after a brief rally in hog prices during October.

China's pig herd at the end of December was up 10.5% at 449.22 million head. The numbers were also up 2.6% compared with the third quarter.

($1 = 6.3593 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Rashmi Aich)

((Hallie.Gu@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 56692120; Reuters Messaging: hallie.gu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.