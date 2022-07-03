Commodities

China hog futures up 5.8% on Monday, biggest gain since contract launch

Contributor
Dominique Patton Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

China's most active live hog futures contract rose 5.8% on Monday morning to 22,295 yuan ($3,334.08) per tonne, the biggest daily gain since the contract launched on the Dalian Commodity Exchange in January 2021.

BEIJING, July 4 (Reuters) - China's most active live hog futures contract DLHcv1 rose 5.8% on Monday morning to 22,295 yuan ($3,334.08) per tonne, the biggest daily gain since the contract launched on the Dalian Commodity Exchange in January 2021.

Futures prices are being driven up by sharply rising spot prices, as a reduction in the breeding herd last year begins to have an impact on production.

($1 = 6.6870 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular