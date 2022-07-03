China hog futures up 5.8% on Monday, biggest gain since contract launch

BEIJING, July 4 (Reuters) - China's most active live hog futures contract DLHcv1 rose 5.8% on Monday morning to 22,295 yuan ($3,334.08) per tonne, the biggest daily gain since the contract launched on the Dalian Commodity Exchange in January 2021.

Futures prices are being driven up by sharply rising spot prices, as a reduction in the breeding herd last year begins to have an impact on production.

($1 = 6.6870 Chinese yuan renminbi)

