China hog futures surge most since contract launch on tighter supply

BEIJING, July 4 (Reuters) - China's most active live hog futures contract DLHcv1 closed up 7.7% on Monday, the biggest daily gain since the contract launched in January 2021, as rapidly rising physical prices spurred a more bullish market.

The September contract traded on the Dalian Commodity Exchange reached 22,695 yuan ($3,389.24) per tonne, the highest level since November last year.

Higher futures are tracking sharply rising spot prices, as a steady reduction in the breeding herd since last year is set to affect production.

Data published by the agriculture ministry last week showed that the breeding herd fell more than 8% in May compared with a year earlier, pointing to lower output later this year.

Average hog prices have surged 50% from about 14.7 yuan per kilogramme in early May to 22.08 yuan per kg on Monday, according to data from Shanghai JC Intelligence Co Ltd.

The price is still well below the record prices reached in 2020 and the first half of 2021.

However, farmers eyeing rising prices since April are holding pigs back from slaughter and raising them to heavier weights to benefit from improving profits, analysts said.

But Beijing is also growing wary of the rapid rise in prices, with the state planner calling a meeting of major hog producers on Monday to discuss the reasons behind the rapid rise and future production plans, local media outlet Cailianshe reported.

The National Development and Reform Commission did not immediately respond to a request to confirm the meeting.

Major hog producers promised at the meeting to produce at a regular pace and not pressure supplies, said state-owned media National Business Daily.

($1 = 6.6962 Chinese yuan)

