China hog futures rise as fewer large pigs sent to slaughter

SHANGHAI, June 25 (Reuters) - China's live hog futures DLHcv1 rose by over 5% on Friday, as stronger spot prices and fewer heavy pigs being sent to slaughter supported the market, analysts say.

Live hog futures prices on the Dalian Commodity Exchange were up 5.3% at 18,925 yuan ($2,932.84) per tonne at the close of afternoon trade. They earlier hit 18,940 yuan per tonne, their highest level in a week.

"It looks like the number of large pigs for slaughter is decreasing, so pig prices have started to rebound these last few days," said Yuan Song, research director at China-America Commodity Data Analytics.

The recent announcements by state entities also gave the market some confidence, he added.

Last week, China's state economic planning agency, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), urged pig farmers to keep production capacity at reasonable levels, adding that it would "closely monitor live pig production and market price trends" and "carry out reserve adjustments in a timely manner".

Following the NDRC statement, China's government-backed livestock industry body, the China Animal Agriculture Association, urged pig farmers not to panic.

Dalian's live hog prices have been on the decline in recent weeks, losing a third since the start of May. The price declines were initially triggered by large numbers of heavy pigs being sent to slaughter, causing weakness in spot prices.

As prices declined rapidly, farmers sold off overweight pigs, further pressuring prices, which hit a record low of 16,685 yuan per tonne on Tuesday. An increase in imports and weak seasonal demand also weighed on prices.

Hog margins are at their lowest level since 2014, as high feed costs, previously high piglet prices and higher hygiene costs have eroded profits for most farmers.

"The industry is currently seeing extreme losses," said Haitong Futures analyst Yuan Shiyang. "As long as feed costs don't fall, it will be hard for pig prices to fall."

($1 = 6.4528 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Emily Chow; editing by Jason Neely)

