China hog futures plunge 7% as heavy pigs pressure prices

BEIJING, May 10 (Reuters) - China's live hog futures fell almost 7% on Monday, the biggest decline since the contract launched in January, as physical prices across the country weakened further.

The most active contract DLHU1 on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 6.72% to 25,005 yuan ($3,891.22) per tonne.

Hog prices have fallen sharply since late April and hit 20.29 yuan per kilogramme on Monday, the lowest level since August 2019, as large volumes of heavy pigs continued to go to slaughter, analysts said.

Farmers expecting higher prices had raised pigs to heavier weights to profit from those prices.

But unexpected outbreaks of disease over winter led many producers to send pigs to slaughter early, causing prices to plunge since March and hitting confidence among farmers.

"There is still pressure from large pigs in various places," said Cofco Futures analyst Xiong Kuan in a note.

Prices could soon reach a bottom, however, and are expected to rise from the third quarter as the rainy season in the south brings more disease, he added.

($1 = 6.4260 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Dominique Patton, editing by Louise Heavens and Ed Osmond)

((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.