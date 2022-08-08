China hog futures hit over 1-month low as short-term supply rises

Updates with background, analyst comment

Aug 8 (Reuters) - China's live hog futures slid more than 3% on Monday, hitting an over one-month low, on rising short-term supplies as farmers, encouraged by firmer spot prices, sent more pigs to slaughter.

Live hog futures DLHcv1 on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell as much as 3.5% to 19,815 yuan ($2,929.83) per tonne, its lowest level since June 24, before ending the afternoon trading session at 20,075 yuan per tonne.

"Currently because of price gains, pigs were continuously being sent to slaughter. Short-term supplies have increased, which pushed prices back down," said Yuan Song, chief analyst at trading firm Juxing Agriculture Group.

However, overall production capacity in China's hog sector has fallen, and market supplies remain tight, he added.

Hog futures rose to a near one-year top in July as farmers, facing heavy losses, cut their number of sows.

Farmers, given the rising prices, had also held back from slaughtering pigs, raising them to heavier weights instead and further reducing supply.

China's hog sector had struggled with excess supply for months as farmers ramped up production, in the wake of a severe African swine fever that decimated hog herds throughout 2019, just as COVID-19 restrictions suppressed demand.

($1 = 6.7632 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Emily Chow in Kuala Lumpur; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((emily.chow@thomsonreuters.com; +862120830020; Reuters Messaging: emily.chow.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

