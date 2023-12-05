China hog futures hit fresh low amid panic selling

BEIJING, Dec 5 (Reuters) - China's most-active hog futures contract continued its rapid decline on Tuesday as accelerated slaughter of pigs boosted meat supply at a time of weaker than normal demand.

The January contract DLHcv1 closed down 4% to 13,480 yuan ($1,885.68) per metric ton, its fourth consecutive day of decline, as investors turn increasingly bearish on pig prices in the new year.

The contract is already down 37% since the start of the year and has dropped 10.1% over the last week to a new record low.

"It's pretty unprecedented for any futures to fall this dramatically and for such a long time," said Darin Friedrichs, co-founder of Shanghai-based Sitonia Consulting.

China's cash hog prices, which have been tumbling since August, dropped to 14.2 yuan per kilo on Tuesday, according to data from consultancy MySteel.

Farmers struggling with low pig prices, high costs and increasing outbreak of African swine fever have ramped up destocking of herds in recent weeks even as demand remains weak, analysts said.

Winter in China typically heralds peak demand for pork as people make sausages and cured meats ahead of the Chinese New Year, but demand this year has been slow.

"Pig prices are not strong during the peak season, and the demand for cured meats remains to be seen," Huachuang Securities said in a note on Sunday.

Low pig prices and tight cash flow at farms may continue to accelerate hog slaughter, it said.

"We're also seeing a really large carry in the forward curve, which is indicating that there is large oversupply in the near term," Friedrichs said.

Hog futures remain below 16,000 yuan per ton through July 2024, or 16 yuan per kilogramme, meaning farmers are not expected to make a profit until well into the second half of next year.

Consumption in the world's biggest pork market has slowed due to lacklustre economic growth and a shift to healthier protein like poultry.

($1 = 7.1486 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

