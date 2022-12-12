China hog futures fall as market price hits lowest since June

Adds closing price, details

BEIJING, Dec 12 (Reuters) - China's most active hog futures contract DLHcv1 closed down 6.6% on Monday at 17,895 yuan ($2,566) a tonne, its lowest level since the contract launched almost two years ago.

The January contract has plunged since last week amid concerns over weak demand ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday next month, normally a peak season for meat consumption in China.

Spot hog prices in the world's largest pork producer are falling hard this month, dropping to below 20 yuan a kg on Monday for the first time since June, said Shanghai JC Intelligence Co Ltd.

"The main reason is that pig farms expected that the price would rise in December, so there was a large backlog of fattened and secondary-fattened pigs slaughtered this month," said Yuan Song, chief analyst at trading company Juxing Agriculture Group.

Secondary fattening refers to farmers's purchases of pigs close to market weight in order to feed them further, bringing bigger profits at slaughter.

The falling price has spurred further slaughter as farmers seek to sell off hogs before prices go even lower, he added.

Consumption remains below supply, however, as China's abrupt relaxation of its strict COVID policy drives a surge in infections, prompting many consumers to stay home so as to try and avoid falling sick.

Still, despite the sharp decline in recent weeks, hog prices are relatively high by historical standards.

Prices are expected to remain high in 2023 after little expansion in the breeding herd in recent months, Huaan Securities said in a note.

($1=6.9734 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Tom Hogue and Clarence Fernandez)

((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.