China hog futures close up 4% after rise in spot prices

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER

July 24, 2023 — 05:43 am EDT

Written by Ningwei Qin and Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

Adds closing price, analyst comment, background

BEIJING, July 24 (Reuters) - China's live hog futures DLHcv1 closed up 4.04% on Monday, the biggest daily gain since December, as investors jumped on last week's rise in cash prices as a sign of recovery in the weak market.

The most active contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange reached 15,850 yuan ($2,200.93) per metric ton at market close, eroding recent weeks' decline.

"(Hog prices) have been down for so long, everyone is looking for a rise," said Jiang Qin, an analyst at Hualian Futures.

Spot prices in the world's biggest pork producer rose 2.4% last week to 14.23 yuan per kilogramme, according to Shanghai JC Intelligence Co Ltd, though remain at loss-making level for most pig farmers.

Hog prices have hovered around 15 yuan or lower most of this year, amid larger production and weak demand. Record temperatures since June have further reduced deamnd for meat.

But after a decline in sow production earlier in the year, pig slaughter in July should be at a "relatively low level", reducing oversupply pressure, said Zhu Di, an analyst at GF Futures, in note on Monday.

China's state planner recently bought up some pork for state reserves, also helping market sentiment, said analysts.

However Jiang added that "fundamental supply and demand has not changed much".

Hog production is still growing with the number of newborn piglets in the first half of the year rising by 9.1% year-on-year, an agriculture official said on Friday.

(Reporting by Ningwei Qin and Dominique Patton; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Louise Heavens)

((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com;))

