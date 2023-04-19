China hog farmers to return to profit by end of Q2 - official

Adds details from press conference

BEIJING, April 20 (Reuters) - China's hog farmers are set to make profits by the end of the second quarter, an agriculture official said on Thursday, as feed prices fall and consumption picks up.

Hog prices in the world's top pork producer have slumped this year, weighed down by large slaughter volumes during the period of weak demand after the Lunar New Year holiday.

But consumption is due to improve during the upcoming Labour day and Dragonboat festival holidays, Zeng Yande, chief agronomist at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, said in a news briefing.

"Hog farming is expected to turn losses into profits by the end of the second quarter," said Zeng.

He added that a sow herd of 43.05 million pigs at the end of March was still within a reasonable range. The number is 0.9% lower than February but higher than the ideal number of 41 million.

Zeng also said that the disease situation in the country's hog herd was "generally stable", and described recent reports of outbreaks in the north as "hype".

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Christian Schmollinger)

((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.