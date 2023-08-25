News & Insights

China, HK stocks track Asian markets lower ahead of Fed chair's speech

Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

August 25, 2023 — 01:03 am EDT

Written by Shanghai Newsroom for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks tracked Asian markets lower on Friday, as investors braced for the risk of a hawkish tilt in the U.S. monetary policy, while worries about China's economic health linger.

** Most sectors in China fell but environment protection-related shares stood out on bets they would benefit from Japan's move to discharge treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean.

** China's bluechip CSI300 Index .CSI300 and the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC both fell 0.5% by the lunch break. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI lost 1%.

** Asian stocks sold off following overnight drop on Wall Street as investors were nervous ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole.

** Lingering concerns over China's economic weakness outweighed Beijing's fresh gestures to support sinking stock.

** China's securities watchdog said it had met the country's social security fund as well as big banks and insurers to guide more long-term capital into the stock market.

** The market also ignored news that more listed companies are announcing share buybacks, and that a growing number of brokerages are cutting fees to reduce the cost of trading.

** Morgan Stanley's move to cut its price target for MSCI China .dMICN00000PUS also weighed on sentiment.

** The Wall Street bank announced the downgrade a week after it lowered its economic growth forecast for China this year after disappointing data from the world's second-biggest economy.

** It added it expected the pattern of substantial earnings misses versus consensus to continue in the current deflationary macro-economic environment.

** Chinese environment protection stocks, however, rose, as investors expected the sector to benefit from the Fukushima discharge.

** An index tracking environmental stocks .SSEEPII rose. GreenTech Environmental Co 688466.SS surged 21%, while Wave Cyber Shanghai Co 688718.SS and CEC Environmental Protection Co 300172.SZ jumped more than 12% each.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((samuel.shen@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.