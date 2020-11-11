China, HK stocks slip as data shows soft growth in bank loans

SSEC -0.2%, CSI300 -0.1%, HSI -0.4%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -1.3%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 2.4%

FTSE China A50 -0.6%

SHANGHAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - China stocks slipped on Thursday after data showed that the country's new bank loans last month fell more than expected to their lowest in a year on tightened loan quotas.

** The CSI300 index .CSI300 was down 0.1% at 4,901.91 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC dipped 0.2% to 3,335.42 points.

** The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext .CNT rose 0.6%, while the STAR50 index .STAR50 climbed 1.4%.

** Lenders issued 689.8 billion yuan ($104.22 billion) in new yuan loans last month, data from the People's Bank of China (PBOC) showed, down from 1.9 trillion yuan in September and well short of analysts' expectations for 800 billion yuan.

** "We think credit growth will remain strong in the near-term," Julian Evans-Pritchard at Capital Economics said in a note.

** "Admittedly, bank lending has started to slow which we think will continue in the coming months given that loan quotas are now being tightened. But appetite for bond and equity issuance among private firms is picking up as confidence in the outlook has returned."

** Banking shares retreated, with the CSI300 banks index .CSI000951 losing 1.1% by midday.

** Following a recent sharp drop in high-flying tech firms and other new economy stocks, there were signs of a shift towards cyclical players after news of progress in the development of a coronavirus vaccine.

** "The good news of the vaccine progress significantly boosted investors' confidence in global economic recovery, which in particular could benefit cyclical and old economy companies," analysts at CMB International noted in a report.

** There will be some profit-taking pressure for new economy shares whose valuation premium over old ones hit at least 20-year highs, the brokerage added.

** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index .HSI dropped 0.4% to 26,122.52 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index .HSCE gained 0.3% to 10,569.52.

** The Hang Seng tech index .HSTECH rebounded 3.7%, as investors hunted for bargains following sharp losses earlier this week.

