China, HK stocks shrug off grim GDP data on hopes of recovery

Shanghai Composite index +0.89%, CSI300 +1.23%

China Q1 GDP shrinks 6.8%, first contraction in at least 28 years

Hong Kong's Hang Seng +2.08%, H-shares rise 2.31%

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, April 17 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks rose on Friday as investors looked past China's first quarterly economic contraction in at least 28 years, pinning their hopes on a recovery as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic recedes.

** China's economy shrank for the first time since at least 1992 in the first quarter with gross domestic product (GDP) falling 6.8% in the period, official data showed on Friday.

** "Investors are actually relieved as the shoe finally dropped," said Zhang Yanbing, an analyst with Zheshang Securities. "They are expecting a recovery in the second quarter as the social order is gradually restored in China."

** China's long-term growth potential will not be affected by the short-term impact of the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesman for the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was up 0.89% at 2,845.03 points.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was up 1.23%, with its financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS rising 0.93%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 increasing 2.1%, the real estate index .CSI000952 edging up 0.14% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC rising 0.27%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC was up 1.12% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was higher by 1.92%.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong .HSCE rose 2.08% to 9873.93 points, while the Hang Seng Index .HSI was up 2.31% at 2,4560.53.

** Hong Kong shares tracked regional gains as investors cheered new U.S. guidelines for ending that country's coronavirus shutdown.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 2.48% while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 was up 2.56%.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is down 7.55%, while China's H-share index is down 13.4%. Shanghai stocks have risen 2.53% this month.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 7.0809 per U.S. dollar, 0.02% firmer than the previous close of 7.082.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan in Beijing and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

