China, HK stocks rise as Trump strikes upbeat tone on trade talks

SHANGHAI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks rose in the morning session on Friday, with risk appetite improving after U.S. President Donald Trump said U.S.-China trade talks are "moving right along."

** The CSI300 index .CSI300 rose 0.2% to 3,886.45 at the midday break, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC was unchanged at 2,899.97.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong .HSCE rose 0.54% at 10,377.1, while the Hang Seng Index .HSI was up 0.69% at 26,396.92.

** "It's moving along very well," Trump told reporters when asked about the trade talks, striking an upbeat tone even as Chinese officials held fast to their line that existing tariffs must come off as part of an interim deal to de-escalate the 17-month trade war between the two powers.

** Hong Kong stocks gained support amid signs that mainland Chinese investors had been hunting for bargains in the city, amid violent street protests and economic gloom that has hurt valuations. Chinese investors more than doubled their Hong Kong stocks purchases this year, exchange data shows.

** China's CSI300 financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS was lower by 0.19%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 up 1.17%, the real estate index .CSI000952 up 0.13% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC up 0.27%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC was up 0.29% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was higher by 0.46%.

** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Nanning Department Store Co Ltd 600712.SS, up 10.1%, followed by Zhejiang Sunriver Culture Co Ltd 600576.SS, gaining 10.05% and Shanghai Tianyang Hot Melt Adhesives Co Ltd 603330.SS, up by 10.01%.

** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Shanghai Chuangli Group Co Ltd 603012.SS, down 9.99%, followed by Shanghai Beite Technology Co Ltd 603009.SS, losing 8.15% and Nanjing Chervon Auto Precision Technology Co Ltd 603982.SS, down by 6.68%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 0.42% while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 was up 0.25%.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 7.048 per U.S. dollar, 0.05% weaker than the previous close of 7.0444.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 16.26%, while China's H-share index is up 1.9%. Shanghai stocks have risen 0.96% this month.

** The top gainers among H-shares were Want Want China Holdings Ltd 0151.HK, up 2.79%, followed by Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd 0914.HK, gaining 2.48% and Haitong Securities Co Ltd 6837.HK, up by 2.29%.

** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were China Resources Beer Holdings Co Ltd 0291.HK, which has fallen 1.88%, Guangdong Investment Ltd 0270.HK, which has lost 1.09% and CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd 1093.HK, down by 0.79%.

** In Hong Kong, the sub-index of the Hang Seng index tracking energy shares .HSCIE was flat, while the IT sector .HSCIIT rose 1.5%. The top gainer on the Hang Seng was AAC Technologies Holdings Inc 2018.HK, up 8.27%, while the biggest loser was WH Group Ltd 0288.HK, which was down 1.14%.

