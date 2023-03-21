China, HK stocks rise as easing bank contagion fears lift sentiment

Updates to market close

SHANGHAI, March 21 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong shares rose on Tuesday, as fears of a global banking crisis eased after investors digested the state-backed rescue deal for Swiss lender Credit Suisse over the weekend.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index .CSI300 closed up 1.1%, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC gained 0.6%.

** Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI jumped 1.4%, while the China Enterprises Index .HSCE climbed 1.2%.

** The UBS-Credit Suisse deal has helped ease some banking contagion fears, although the complete write-off of the troubled bank's additional tier 1 bonds has caused sell-offs in similar debt.

** Hong Kong's leader John Lee said he's confident the Credit Suisse situation wouldn't affect the city in a significant way, adding that the local banking sector was "very resilient".

** Hong Kong-listed financial shares recouped some losses from the previous session, with HSBC Holdings 0005.HK trading 2.5% higher.

** China stocks, largely immune from the U.S. and European banking crisis due to strict capital controls and the country's relatively sound banking system, are aided by fresh signs of economic recovery.

** China's General Administration of Customs said on Monday the utilisation rate of containers for exports has kept climbing since the second half of February, pointing to a pickup in exports.

** China's defence stocks .CSI399973 jumped 2.2% amid lingering geopolitical tensions.

** Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Russia was denounced by Washington, while the United States, China and Russia argued during a United Nations Security Council meeting on Monday over North Korea's missile and nuclear weapons programme.

** Tech stocks traded in Hong Kong .HSTECH rallied 2.5%, with Bilibili Inc 9626.HK up as much as 9.2% to a four-week high, after China's online gaming regulator on Monday granted licences to 27 foreign games in March, signalling further policy easing.

** Electric vehicle makers Xpeng Inc 9868.HK and Nio Inc 9866.HK soared 11.0% and 8.8%, respectively.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((li.gu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.