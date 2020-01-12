China, HK stocks rise ahead of signing of Sino-U.S. trade deal

SHANGHAI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks rose on Monday morning, ahead of this week's signing of a Sino-U.S. trade deal that has buoyed sentiment.

** The CSI300 index .CSI300 rose 0.3% to 4,176.03 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC gained 0.1% to 3,094.02 points.

** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index .HSI added 0.8% to 28,874.19 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index .HSCE was up 1% at 11,376.86.

** China and the United States will sign the Phase 1 trade deal on Wednesday. The Trump administration has invited at least 200 people to the White House for the ceremony.

** China's commitments in the interim deal were not changed during a lengthy translation process and will be released this week, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sunday. Mnuchin said the deal reached on Dec. 13 calls for China to buy $40 billion to $50 billion worth of U.S. agricultural products annually and a total of $200 billion of U.S. goods over two years.

** Signing of the trade deal on Wednesday eases tensions somewhat after Trump's 18-month trade war aimed at altering China's trade and economic practices, but it will leave in place tariffs on about $370 billion worth of Chinese imports per year.

** Also aiding market sentiment, Fan Yifei, deputy governor of China's central bank was quoted by local media as saying on Saturday that China needs to promote pension investment to bolster its capital markets.

** China's CSI300 financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS was lower by 0.04%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 up 1.03%, the real estate index .CSI000952 up 0.82% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC down 0.09%.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong .HSCE rose 0.97% to 11,376.86, while the Hang Seng Index .HSI was up 0.82% at 28,874.19.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC was up 0.7% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was higher by 0.91%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 0.49%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 was up 0.47%.

** The largest percentage gainers on the main Shanghai Composite index were Wuxi Commercial Mansion Grand Orient Co Ltd 600327.SS, up 10.12%, followed by BAIC BluePark New Energy Technology Co Ltd 600733.SS, gaining 10.03%, and Sunstone Development Co Ltd 603612.SS, up 10.03%.

** The largest percentage losers on the Shanghai index were Beijing Vantone Real Estate Co Ltd 600246.SS, down 10.02%, followed by ButOne Information Corporation XiAn 600455.SS, losing 10.01%, and Harbin Hatou Investment Co Ltd 600864.SS, down by 7.47%

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((samuel.shen@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.