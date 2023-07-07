China, HK stocks fall with stimulus, Sino-US relations in focus

Updates to market close

SHANGHAI, July 7 (Reuters) - China stocks ended lower on Friday, dragged down by computer and semiconductor companies, as cautious investors awaited further economic stimulus from Beijing and signs that could affect Sino-U.S. relations.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index .CSI300 closed down 0.4%, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC lost 0.3%. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI was down 0.9%.

** For the week, CSI300 edged down 0.4% and Hang Seng Index fell 2.9%.

** A-share sentiment edged down this week as market awaits for further stimulus, Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note.

** Stepping up of easing measures, voice of support for the economy from the government and stabilization of geopolitical uncertainty remain drivers of sustainable China equity market recovery, the analysts said.

** Relations between China and the U.S. are still a focus among investors.

** U.S. inspectors have started a fresh round of routine checks on Wall Street-listed Chinese companies' audits in Hong Kong in recent weeks

** Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday began a four-day visit to China focused on easing tensions between the world's two largest economies, despite low expectations on both sides.

** Volkswagen is monitoring metals markets after China imposed export restrictions on two minor metals used in semiconductors and electric vehicles, it said on Thursday, while some chipmakers played down fears of shortages.

** Chinese semiconductor .CSIH30184 and computer stocks .CSI930651 fell 1.8% each.

** Hong Kong-listed mainland banks .HSMBI declined 1.2%, and were down 10.5% for the week, their biggest weekly loss since 2018.

** Tech shares .HSTECH were down 1.2%, with Alibaba Group 9988.HK rising as much as 6.4% after news that China to end Ant Group's regulatory revamp.

