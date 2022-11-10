China, HK stocks fall on COVID outbreaks, weak economic data

SHANGHAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Thursday, as worsening COVID situations and feeble economic data outweighed optimism about an eventual economic reopening.
** China's bluechip CSI300 index .CSI300 fell 0.8%, to 3,685.69 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC lost 0.4%, to 3,036.13 points.
** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index .HSI dropped 1.7%, to 16,081.04 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index .HSCE lost 2.1%.
** China reported 9,005 for Nov. 9, including both symptomatic and asymptomatic cases, compared with 8,335 new cases a day earlier.
** In China's southern manufacturing hub of Guangzhou, millions of residents are being tested for COVID-19 in a fight against city's worst outbreak so far.
** Stringent COVID curbs have added downward pressure on an economy already suffering from a property debt crisis.
** China's likely slumped in October from September, a Reuters poll showed.
** That followed Wednesday's data showing China's factory gate inflation fell in October, the first monthly decline since 2020.
** Gloomy economic outlook offset optimism that China may relax COVID restrictions next spring. Such hopes triggered a strong rally in Chinese shares last week.
** Most sectors fell in China, with defence .CSI399959, tech .STAR50 and environment protection .CSIEPII stocks leading the declines.
** In Hong Kong, tech stocks .HSTECH slumped 3.3%, while Chinese developers lost 0.7%.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom. Editing by Jane Merriman)
