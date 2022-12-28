China, HK stocks fall as fears grow of knock-on virus surges

SHANGHAI, Dec 29 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Thursday in thin turnover, trackingglobal marketweakness, as worries grow that surging infections in China could trigger fresh outbreaks elsewhere after Beijing dropped zero-COVID policy and reopened economy.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 fell 0.4% to 3,855.24 points by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC lost 0.3% to 3,077.80 points. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index .HSI dropped 1.1%.

** China dismantled its strict zero-COVID policy this month, sending domestic infections soaring, and leaving its fragile health system overwhelmed.

** The re-opening raises the prospect of Chinese tourists returning to shopping streets around the world. The United States, India, Italy, Japan and Taiwan said they would require COVID-19 tests for travellers from China.

** Market participants are having their eyes on the reopening of China, which could "drive near-term volatility in leading to knock-on virus surges across the globe", financial adviser IG Asia Pte Ltd wrote in a note on Thursday. "Higher risks may come in the form of new variants' resistance to current vaccines."

** Reflecting the gloomy mood, the Global Investor Confidence Index fell in December to the lowest level since the start of the pandemic, according to the results published by State Street Global Markets on Thursday.

** China's energy .CSIFN and financial .CSIFN shares fell sharply, while healthcare stocks .CSIHC rose.

** Chinese developers listed in China .CSI931775 and Hong Kong .HSMPI also declined.

** But shares in China Fortune Land Development Co 600340.SS jumped as much as 6%, after agreeing to sell four property units for 12.4 billion yuan ($1.8 billion) as part of a debt restructuring.

** Shares of Chinese video game companies .CSI930901 also rose, after regulators granted publishing licences to 45 foreign games for release in the country, marking an end of Beijing's crackdown on the sector.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V)

