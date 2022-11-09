China, HK stocks fall as COVID outbreaks, economic data weigh

SHANGHAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Thursday, as worsening COVID situations and feeble economic data outweighed lingering optimism toward an eventual economic reopening.

** China's bluechip CSI300 index .CSI300 fell 1%, to 3,675.94 by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC lost 0.5%, to 3,032.12.

** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index .HSI dropped 1.9%, to 16,053.71 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index .HSCE lost 2.1%.

** China reported 9,005 for Nov. 9, including both symptomatic and asymptomatic cases, compared with 8,335 new cases a day earlier.

** In China's southern manufacturing hub of Guangzhou, millions of residents are being tested for COVID-19 in a fight against city's worst outbreak so far.

** Stringent COVID curbs have added downward pressure on an economy already suffering from a lingering property debt crisis.

** China's likely slumped in October from September, a Reuters poll showed.

** That followed Wednesday's data showing China's factory gate inflation fell in October, the first monthly decline since 2020.

** Gloomy economic outlook offset optimism that China may relax COVID restrictions next spring. Such hope triggered a strong rally in Chinese shares last week.

** Most sectors fell in China, with defence .CSI399959, tech and environment protection .CSIEPII stocks leading the declines.

** In Hong Kong, tech stocks .HSTECH slumped 2.7%, while Chinese developers lost 1.3%.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((samuel.shen@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.