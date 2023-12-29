News & Insights

China, HK stocks end 2023 as world's worst performers, down over 10%

Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

December 29, 2023 — 03:49 am EST

Written by Shanghai Newsroom for Reuters ->

Update closing prices

SHANGHAI, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Chinese and Hong Kong stocks ended 2023 as the world's worst-performing equity markets, with losses exceeding 10%, although they recorded their best week in five months.

** China's blue chip CSI 300 Index .CSI300 registered an unprecedented third straight year of declines amid the country's faltering post-pandemic recovery and geopolitical tensions, but some see opportunities in the battered shares.

** "We have turned tactically positive on China," Jefferies said in its 2024 outlook, citing Beijing's economic stimulus, the rebounding yuan currency, and "trough valuation".

** On Friday, the index rose 0.5%, and was up 2.8% for the week. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI ended the session flat, but registered a 4.3% weekly gain.

** However, the indexes sit at the bottom of the 2023 global performance rankings, with Hang Seng slumping 14% for the year in a fourth year of declines, and CSI 300 falling 11%.

** In contrast, the MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS is set to end 2023 up around 20%, with stellar gains recorded in markets including the United States, Japan, India and Mexico.

** China "disappointed investors who expected a strong recovery" after COVID-19, William Witherell, chief global economist at Cumberland Advisors said in a note.

** "The economy was hit with widespread and persistent housing and local government debt problems, the clean-up of which continues."

** Property shares led the declines in 2023, with Chinese developers .CSI000952 slumping 39%. Retailing .CSIH30019, new energy .CSI399808 and tourism .CSI930633 were also among the biggest losers.

** Underscoring shrivelling confidence, net foreign buying via Stock Connect this year totalled roughly 44 billion yuan ($6.20 billion) - the smallest since 2015 - as overseas investors retreated in droves since August.

** But some see deep value in the battered stocks. Shanghai hedge fund manager Li Bei said in a post on Friday that investors that are underweight on China may be forced to add positions in 2024 as the market has likely bottomed.

** AllianceBernstein admitted China stock valuation is low, and expects the country's corporate earnings growth to outpace that of developed markets in 2024.

** However, "while that combination is tempting, we still lack enough conviction to overweight amid the geopolitical risks and secular challenges," its strategy team, led by chief investment officer Alexander Chaloff, wrote.

($1 = 7.0977 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Varun H K)

((samuel.shen@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.